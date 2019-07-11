Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet B. (Tolmie) Painter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet B. (Tolmie) Painter Obituary
Janet B. Painter (Tolmie) July 31, 1940 - May 3, 2019 San Diego Janet B. Tolmie Painter, 78, passed away on May 3, 2019. Jan was born in Midland, Michigan, and moved to San Diego in 1962 with her new family. She enjoyed a 40-year career as an Executive Assistant for Ryan Aeronautical then ultimately Northrop Grumman. Jan was married to the love of her life, George Painter, on November 4, 2005. Jan is survived by her spouse, George Painter, her daughters Lisa Nesbitt and Kelly Koehler, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her 3 brothers and 1 sister. A service for Jan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 20, 2019 at Point Loma Assembly located in San Diego, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.