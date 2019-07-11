|
|
Janet B. Painter (Tolmie) July 31, 1940 - May 3, 2019 San Diego Janet B. Tolmie Painter, 78, passed away on May 3, 2019. Jan was born in Midland, Michigan, and moved to San Diego in 1962 with her new family. She enjoyed a 40-year career as an Executive Assistant for Ryan Aeronautical then ultimately Northrop Grumman. Jan was married to the love of her life, George Painter, on November 4, 2005. Jan is survived by her spouse, George Painter, her daughters Lisa Nesbitt and Kelly Koehler, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her 3 brothers and 1 sister. A service for Jan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 20, 2019 at Point Loma Assembly located in San Diego, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 11, 2019