George & Family:

I just wanted to express my deepest sympathies to you all regarding Jan's passing. As you know she and I work together when she was supporting the Baan ERP integration shortly before NG took over Ryan. She was a wonderful person, a great lady and a great college, she will be sincerely missed by all. I am currently on travel in Europe preventing me from attending the memorial service on the 20th, but I will be thinking of you all during this difficult time. Please accept my sincerest condolences, best wishes and prayers to you an the Family.

Jim Pilkington