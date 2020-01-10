|
Janet Celesta Lowe May 15, 1940 - December 31, 2019 San Diego, CA Janet passed away peacefully December 31, 2019, in San Diego, California at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. She maintained homes in San Diego, CA and Santa Fe, NM.Janet was an American author and business writer. She was best known for her "Speaks" book series, which began with the 1997 best seller "Warren Buffett Speaks: Wit and Wisdom from the World's Greatest Investor." The series focused on the minds of business moguls like Buffet, Bill Gates and renowned investor Benjamin Graham, but it also included books on Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and Ted Turner.Her journalism career included nearly 10 years as the editor of the San Diego Tribune's business section, and she was the first female editor in the newspapers history. Lowe later became an author in 1989 with the publication of two books on investing and continued writing books for the next 20 years. Her best-selling books were translated into 17 languages and her works were published by nearly 100 other publications. She traveled extensively and spent almost two decades rushing to disaster sites around the world as an on-call spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).Janet was born May 15, 1940, in Santa Rosa, California to Celesta and Deke Lowe. She grew up in both California and Nevada and earned a bachelor's degree in business and economics from UNLV and a master's in communications from SDSU.In her later years she enjoyed traveling, hiking and volunteering for the Santa Fe Opera. Janet is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Husmann of Everett WA and Rise Johnson of Rancho Santa Fe, CA as well as six grandchildren Tarah Bons, Brandon Bons, Laurel Johnson, AJ Johnson, Charles Johnson and Vernon Johnson.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020