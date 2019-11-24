|
|
Janet D. Best September 13, 1937 - November 16, 2019 Janet "Gamie" Patricia Donnelly Best, born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, on September 13, 1937, was the youngest in the Donnelly family of 6. She had a lively spirit always that was enhanced by all the attention her large family gave her from an early age. This shaped her incredible pride in her Irish heritage and gave her the confidence and determination to succeed in so many avenues of her life. Janet was raised in Grosse Pointe, MI, and graduated from Gross Pointe High School. Her biggest joy was her incredible marriage of 59 years to her husband Jerry whom she met when she was 19 while attending Michigan State University. They met on a blind date, fell in love and then married after he graduated in 1959. Jerry took her for an incredible journey of more than 19 moves throughout the U.S. as he worked his way up the ranks in the hotel industry. She took great pride in being a wife, mother of 3 to Jay, Peter and Julie, and a homemaker extraordinaire, as she organized, packed and unpacked one home to the next in multiple cities and had a special talent of always making each house feel like a home. She and Jerry also enjoyed many travel opportunities all over the world. She had an incredible talent of making and maintaining lifelong friendships including her loving, inseparable friend group "The Butterflies" that shared decades of memorable pastimes, travel, golf and sharing many holidays. She was so incredibly thoughtful and generous. She had an amazing ability to give the perfect gift to those she cared about. One of her first priorities was to always be there for her kids and family as a trusting ear with great advice and wisdom in addition to traveling to all their sporting events in and out of state. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis but her true love was playing golf. She played many tournaments and was thrilled with 2 holes in one! Janet was a natural entertainer, truly the hostess with the most, making it look so effortless. Her artistic side shined through the many exceptional paintings and countless crafts she made. Janet embraced her Catholic religion and always stayed active with the church. Her faith stayed strong when she fought late stage cancer in her 60s and felt so blessed to have many extra years on this earth. Janet is survived by her son Jay Best and daughter-in-law Kate, son Peter Best and daughter-in-law Patty, daughter Julie Best Rodriguez and son-in-law Jeff, grandchildren Brandt and wife Lauren, Courtney, Austin B., Austin H., Tucker, Sara, Brandon, Karen, Trevor & Carly and great-grandson Bodhi. A service will take place at Old Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside on Monday, December 9 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa De Emparo c/o Kathy Karp.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019