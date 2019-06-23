|
Janet Gulizia June 18, 2019 San Diego Janet Gulizia passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 on June 18, 2019 after a short battle with a very aggressive form of liver cancer. Janet is survived by her sister, her two daughters and their husbands and her two granddaughters. Janet was loved by everyone she met, but most especially by her family, her neighbors and her church community. Services will be held at St. Therese of Carmel at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road on Thursday, June 27th at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the in Janet's memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019