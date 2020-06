Lynne, I am so sorry about your Mother passing, as well as your Dad and Brother. I feel the loss too as our Baseball Family is dwindling. Let us remember the good times we all had together. You Dad was a smart Baseball Coach. Your Brother obviously made the team where I did not. So he had good caliber to play. You taught me how to keep score. Again, I am sorry for your loss. May God become very real to you, your Sister, Husbands, and Children during this time. Herb Klumpe

Herb Klumpe

Classmate