Janet Kay Hardie Kinney April 30, 1945 - April 25, 2019 Del Mar Surrounded by her loving family, Jan Kinney passed away peacefully at home in Del Mar, CA on April 25, 2019. Janet Kay Hardie Kinney was born in Concord, CA and grew up in Alamo, CA. Jan fearlessly threw herself into anything she attempted. At San Ramon Valley High School she was elected head song girl, and her talents for leadership and dance were revealed.In 1964, at San Diego State University, Jan met Cliff Kinney. Jan and Cliff literally grew up together, growing more in love throughout their 53 year marriage. Family was always first and foremost to Jan. She and Cliff were blessed to have two wonderful children, Kirk and Tiffany. Jan and Cliff were over the moon about the births of their 3 grandchildren Cade, Cole, and Kash. Family vacations, especially to Hawaii, were among the happiest times of Jan's life.Jan was a dedicated teacher for San Diego City Schools (1970-1980). In 1980, Jan enrolled in an evening Jazzercise class. She quickly moved from a student to leading her own classes, and ultimately became the Vice President of Development, Jazzercise Inc (1980-2004). Jan was instrumental in the growth of the company and her Jazzercise co-workers became dear, lifelong friends.After retirement, Jan poured her energy into learning anything and everything that interested her. From art, technology, jewelry making, ukulele, upholstery, and quilting, Jan did it all! Typically, her goals for leaning a new skill arose from a desire to create personalized gifts for her family and friends. Jan's joyful smile brightened the world! She exuded an eternally optimistic and infectiously fun-loving approach to life. It was impossible to resist her. Jan had courage and strength that defied ill health, an insatiable love for learning that honed her myriad talents, and had a mischievous sense of fun and play. Most of all, Jan had a fierce, passionate love for her family and friends. Jan seized every moment in the day and lived her life to the fullest. Now her radiant spirit is joyous and free! Jan's bright light can never be extinguished; she's simply shining it on her next great adventure. Left to celebrate the life and legacy of Jan Kinney are her husband Cliff, children Kirk (Monique) and Tiffany (Keith), grandchildren Cade, Cole, and Kash, sister Lynn, niece Terry, nephew Grant, and extended family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7th at 4:00 at Powerhouse Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Jan would love it if you would enjoy a beautiful sunset in her memory. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019