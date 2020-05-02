My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your loved one. May prayers strengthen you and memories comfort you, and may our Lord Jesus Christ and God our Father, who loves us, comfort your hearts and "make you firm". (2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17)
JD
Dear Cliff and family, My deepest condolences to you all. Jan was so full of gratitude and light, and her deep love for life was a reminder to us all to live everyday to the fullest. Through all she endured throughout the years she was always kind ,caring and exemplified Devine grace in action. She will be missed by our community but her memory will continue to inspire our hearts. Love and Peace
Greg Beckham
One of my favorite piano duet partners, as well as the greatest Jazzercise teacher and a phenomenal neighbor. My love to the family.
Linda Castile
Condolences to Cliff, Kirk, Tiffany and all the grandkids. Adam Peck
Adam Peck
My deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one. May you find comfort in the promise of God found at 1 Peter 5:6,7
BC~ California
I am speechless as I just heard about this AMAZING woman. The obit is so perfectly written and describes Jan 100% Her loss 1s heavens gain and she will be remembered with every sunset to come. Jan helped me so much when I was a district manager, And will always be a special part of my Jazzercise career.
With Love and Peace to her family, Diane Sheets
Diane Sheets
Kinney Family, We are so sad to read about Jan's passing . Please accept our heartfelt sympathy. Jan was always a treat to be around . Always so positive ,happy , friendly and FULL of energy ! We will watch a beautiful sunset in her honor !
Tom and Sally Davis
tom and sally davis
It was the highlight of my professional and personal life to be touched by Jan. As a District Manager at Jazzercise, Jan provided support, motivation and always had my back. She taught me to smile, have fun and to not take anything too seriously all the while working tirelessly for our company! I carry Jan inside and will forever be grateful for her.
Elizabeth West
I was so sad to hear of Jan's passing. She was one of the first instructors I took from when she was in Sorrento Valley. Our paths crossed again when she was at Corporate when our advertising agency (Phillips Marketing) handled the Jazzercise account. Susie Tyler, La Jolla CA
I first met Jan at Jazzersize in Carlsbad. She was my idle for so many years. Little did I know that 30 years later I would marry Eric Whitford and in so doing become a cousin you my idle. You were an amazing woman and will be deeply missed.
Delene Whitford
An amazing tribute to an amazing woman. She will always be inside your hearts. Her beautiful legacy lives on through all of those she loved. Our deepest condolences to you and your family,Steve and Jill Likins
Jill Likins
