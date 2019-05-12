Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Niehaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Louise Niehaus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Louise Niehaus Obituary
Janet Louise Jan' Niehaus September 20, 1924 - March 29, 2019 Rancho Penasquitos A San Diego resident for over 40 years, Jan was originally from Buffalo, NY. She married Air Force officer Joseph Niehaus in 1944 and his career postings sent them all over the world until they retired to San Diego in the early 1970s. Jan was an avid gardener and devoted dog owner with a sparkling personality and a zest for life. She remained active in retirement, volunteering as a parent aid for SD Child Protective Services and Camp Pendleton Marine families. She is survived by daughter Joan; son, Gary; granddaughter, Catherine; and grandson, Nicholas. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the San Diego Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27. Contact: [email protected].com for info.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.