Janet Louise Jan' Niehaus September 20, 1924 - March 29, 2019 Rancho Penasquitos A San Diego resident for over 40 years, Jan was originally from Buffalo, NY. She married Air Force officer Joseph Niehaus in 1944 and his career postings sent them all over the world until they retired to San Diego in the early 1970s. Jan was an avid gardener and devoted dog owner with a sparkling personality and a zest for life. She remained active in retirement, volunteering as a parent aid for SD Child Protective Services and Camp Pendleton Marine families. She is survived by daughter Joan; son, Gary; granddaughter, Catherine; and grandson, Nicholas. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the San Diego Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27. Contact: [email protected].com for info.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019