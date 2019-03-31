San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Clairemont Mortuary
4266 Mt Abernathy Ave
San Diego, CA 92117
Janet Rose Gushue May 19, 1939 - March 19, 2019 San Diego Jan passed away March 19, 2019. Born in Cleveland, she was raised by loving parents and set a good example for her younger sisters, Gina, Kathie and Rose.Educated at St. Joseph's Academy in Cleveland, she worked as a secretary for Sohio before marrying William Gushue Jr. in 1963. Jan and Bill settled in San Diego in 1969.Jan began selling Avon in 1979. An avid bowler, she competed in many leagues and tournaments. A devout Catholic, she served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Bay Park, and played Bingo there every Tuesday.In later years, she traveled the world with family and friends.She is survived by five children: Pat, Brian, Christine, Kevin (Jen), and Kitty, and granddaughters, Keely and Tessa.Services are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on April 3rd at Clairemont Mortuary and 11 a.m. April 4th at St. Mary Magdalene.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
