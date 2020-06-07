Janet Rundell September 29, 1926 - May 30, 2020 La Mesa It is with great sadness that we have to share the passing of our precious mama, Janet Rundell. Our mama was everything to all of us, and we have suffered a tremendous loss.Mama was born on September 29, 1926, in Bell County, Kentucky, to Arthur Williams and Edna Hoskins. As evidenced by her photograph, she had movie-star good looks and was even offered a chance to try out to be the Coca Cola Billboard model. But that wasn't for our mama. Mama wanted a family and loved children, so she passed up those opportunities and moved to San Diego in 1946.Our mama lived a full life and raised her children to love God, and His precious Son, Jesus Christ. She was the most loving mama and raised her children with good character, good morals, and loved her children unconditionally. Mama had a great sense of humor, loved music, loved to dance, and was a terrific cook, and you can be sure mamas homes were spotless.Our mama suffered many hardships in her life. She lost two infant sons, Joseph Zarola, and Michael Zarola as little babies, but her strong Christian faith always brought her through.And now, she is gone from us, and we have lost so much. Mama, you were the World to us...Mama was called Home, into the loving Arms of God through His Son, Jesus Christ on May 30, 2020She was preceded in death by her husband, Wright R. Rundell, of La Mesa; father, Arthur and mom, Edna; and brother, Art, Jr. She is survived by the only surviving member of the immediate family, her sister Patricia Haley, of Lenoir, Tennessee; children, Cathie (Zarola) Pechnick and son in law, Robert Pechnick of Los Angeles, Jo Anne Zarola, Joseph Anthony Zarola and fiancee, Patti Marie Zarola, Frank Joseph Di Cola, and John Louis DiCola, all of San Diego; grandsons, Michael M Zarola and wife Veronica, and children Cole and Aiden; Thomas W. Leyland, and wife, Constance, (C.J) and children Angelina Marie, and Annabella Vittoria. There will be a private viewing for family and friends at Erikson-Anderson Mortuary, 8390 Allison Ave, La Mesa, on Monday, May 8, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Alpine Cemetery, in Alpine California.Mama, We will always love you,and try to be good,until we see you again.



