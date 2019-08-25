|
Janey Chadwick August 7, 1947 - August 15, 2019 EL CAJON Janey passed away shortly before seven in the morning on Tuesday, August 15th from complications of ALS. Although suffering greatly, she met the challenges with bravery, dignity and grace throughout the six month ordeal of the disease.She was known for her humor, good spirit and generosity. She made friends easily and never spoke ill of anyone.Born in New Jersey, on August 7, 1947, Janey early on loved to travel and had even lived in Australia for three years. Along the way she managed to visit all seven continents. There were many legendary family trips around the United States that are unforgettable. She made sure that everyone had a good time.Janey was a graduate of the Kansas City Art Institute, and she excelled as a print maker, ceramicist, a restorer of antique furniture, upholsterer and she enjoyed making jewelry. She also did photography and stained glass. She liked anthropology and it was through that interest that she met her husband, Richard Gadler in 1980. They quickly bonded and then married in 1982 making a home in El Cajon for 40 years where she made many friends. She was famous for her Girl Scout Troop activities and was constantly on the lookout for new and exciting adventures for her Girl Scouts.Janey leaves behind her husband, six children and 12 (soon to be 13) grandchildren who will miss her beautiful smile, warm embrace and her pretty blue eyes. We will love you always, Janey!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019