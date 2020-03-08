|
Janice C. Stauffer January 1, 1938 - February 25, 2020 Alpine Janice "Jan" Carol (Ford) (Chapman) Stauffer passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born January 1, 1938, at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California. Jan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joseph (Joe) L. Stauffer, her daughters, Julie K. Allen and Cynthia (Cyndi) G. Sanfilippo, and her grandchildren, Taylor Marie Chapman and Spencer Robert Chapman. Jan was predeceased in death by her parents, Lawrence and Eethyl Ford, and her son, Christopher R. Chapman. Jan served 23 years at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. She was the first woman to graduate first in her class at the Sheriff's Academy, making her the first female "Honor Man." She went on to earn the rank of Sergeant and retired as a Lieutenant. During her tenure, she was on the SWAT Team as a hostage negotiator, Commander of Search and Rescue Operations, and an Academy Instructor. Jan and her mother Eethyl, shared a passion for four-part harmony singing and were both members of the San Diego Sweet Adeline Chorus for more than 50 years. Jan was head choreographer and was credited with many innovative and creative dance moves and on-stage costume changes. Jan graduated from Hoover High School in 1955 and had planned to go on to college to become a PE/Gym teacher, but fell in love and had babies instead. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at the El Cajon Elks Lodge.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020