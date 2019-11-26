|
Janice Emmalene Jastorff October 30, 1932 - November 11, 2019 San Diego Janice Jastorff (Hokstad), age 87, passed away surrounded by family. She was raised in Sturgis, S.D. She and her husband Don, moved to San Diego in 1955. Jan worked as a bank teller and homemaker. Jan was active in the PTA, polling booths and volunteered for various organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, brother Ron Hokstad, and grandkids Alicia and Samantha. Jan is survived by her children Randy (wife Deb), Dan (wife SaeYoung), and Judy Beckmann (husband Ted); grandkids, Rachel (husband Phil), Dusty, Joshua, Coty, Chris, Linda, David, Alyssa, Brianna (husband Joshua) and Karissa; great-grandkids Kacie (husband Tyler), Bryan (wife Keeley) and Jordan; and great-great-grandkids Tavo, Mya, Coralie and Meme. The family will have a viewing from 4:00 8:00 on 11/26/19 at Clairemont Mortuary and graveside services at 11:00 on 11/27/19 at El Camino Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019