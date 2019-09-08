Home

Janie L. Seehaas-Arrowsmith

Janie L. Seehaas-Arrowsmith Obituary
Janie L. Seehaas-Arrowsmith August 20, 1936 - August 29, 2019 San Diego Janie L. Seehaas-Arrowsmith, passed away from respiratory failure on August 29, 2019. She was born August 20, 1936, in Peoria, IL. She was 83.At the age 5, she moved with her family to San Diego, CA. She attended Kearny High School where she met then married husband, James Arrowsmith in 1954. They then moved to Colorado Springs, CO. In 1955, they celebrated the birth of their 1st daughter, Karen Marie. Janie and her family then moved back to San Diego, CA, and in 1957 had their 2nd daughter, Katherine Jane. Janie worked for several years as a cashier for Sav-on Drugs and was also, an Avon Representative for over 35 yrs. In 1974, they moved their family to Santee, CA, where they lived the remainder of their lives. Janie is survived by a daughter, Katherine; son-in-law, Bradley; grandson, Patrick; granddaughter, Patricia; 4 great-grandchildren, and sister, Trudie. Janie will be interred with her husband, James, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Janie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
