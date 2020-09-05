Hi Kathy,



Don't know if you remember me. We lived up the street on Knollwood. I'm Corina Valdillez now Corina Trevino. So sorry to see your mom's obit. She was very nice to me growing up. I remember her taking us to the drive in to see the latest Disney flick. She was a very loving mom to you and Karen. What happened to Karen? She was a pretty good friend of ours. Is she no longer with us? My condolences to your family. My email address is corinaanntrevino@yahoo.com if you wish to connect. Corina

Corina Trevino