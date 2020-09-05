1/1
Janie L. Seehaas-Arrowsmith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Janie L. Seehaas-Arrowsmith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 15, 2019
Hi Kathy, This is your cousin Glenna(Gigi). I just saw that your Mom passed away. I am so sorry. I have a lot of good memories. I hope you and your family are well. Gigi
Glenna Gamst
September 9, 2019
Hi Kathy,

Don't know if you remember me. We lived up the street on Knollwood. I'm Corina Valdillez now Corina Trevino. So sorry to see your mom's obit. She was very nice to me growing up. I remember her taking us to the drive in to see the latest Disney flick. She was a very loving mom to you and Karen. What happened to Karen? She was a pretty good friend of ours. Is she no longer with us? My condolences to your family. My email address is corinaanntrevino@yahoo.com if you wish to connect. Corina
Corina Trevino
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved