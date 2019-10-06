Home

Janine Kiyabu Kardokus

Janine Kiyabu Kardokus Newport Beach Janine Kiyabu Kardokus, beloved wife, daughter, and friend passed away on September 12, 2019. Janine was an explorer, an inventor, a scientist, a researcher, a friend, a mentor and a wife. Smart, kind and beautiful, she will be forever missed. A private celebration of Janine's life will be held at the San Diego Natural History Museum in San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. July 21, 1960 - September 12, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
