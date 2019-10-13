|
Janis Louise (Willows) Barnes October 25, 1946 - October 1, 2019 Buffalo, New York Janis (Willows) Barnes, 72, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2019, at their winter home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Born to the late Ella Virginia (Poschman) and Matthew John (Wielopolski) Willows and raised in San Diego.After graduating from Hoover High School, she moved to Buffalo, New York, where she met and had a very active life married to her husband, Thomas D. Barnes, for 49 years. Janis is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Barnes; her children, Lynda (Michael Bracco) Barnes, and Matthew (Sarah) Barnes; as well as her sister, Susan (Jerry) Condra; brothers, Matthew Willows and Walter Willows, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held in Buffalo, New York. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
