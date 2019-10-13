Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amigone Funeral Home - Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 836-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Louise (Willows) Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janis Louise (Willows) Barnes Obituary
Janis Louise (Willows) Barnes October 25, 1946 - October 1, 2019 Buffalo, New York Janis (Willows) Barnes, 72, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2019, at their winter home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Born to the late Ella Virginia (Poschman) and Matthew John (Wielopolski) Willows and raised in San Diego.After graduating from Hoover High School, she moved to Buffalo, New York, where she met and had a very active life married to her husband, Thomas D. Barnes, for 49 years. Janis is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Barnes; her children, Lynda (Michael Bracco) Barnes, and Matthew (Sarah) Barnes; as well as her sister, Susan (Jerry) Condra; brothers, Matthew Willows and Walter Willows, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held in Buffalo, New York. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now