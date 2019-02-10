Resources More Obituaries for Janyce Bennett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janyce Nadine Bennett

Janyce Nadine Bennett May 2, 1930 - January 28, 2019 San Diego, CA Janyce Nadine Bennett (Jan) passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Bennett, on July 1, 2018. She leaves behind their five children: Brooks, Holly, Peter, Scott and Chris, in addition to her seven grandchildren: Hampton, Zachary, Casey, Carly, Samantha, Karla and Robert. The daughter of Myrtle and Earl William Wolter, Jan was born in Fairmont, Minnesota, and grew up there as well as in Georgia and California. While living in Oakland, California, and working for NAS Alameda, Jan met and fell in love with a Navy aviator named Robert Bennett. They were engaged to be married on New Year's Eve, 1951. Mom said years later that Dad was going out on WestPac and "didn't want me running around while he was gone! He was shipping out and wanted me to wait for him." Upon his return, they were married on June 29, 1952. Mom was an avid collector, garage and estate sale provocateur. She collected teapots and dishes, amongst other items. She was notorious for finding things that could be re-purposed or given new life by Dad. She might have said, "Bob, can you rewire and refinish this old lamp I found by the side of the road." She was always so proud of Dad's ability to work his "magic" on old and forgotten treasures. She was an avid gardener and her backyard was a plethora of beautiful flowers and vignettes. One of our favorite traditions was the annual Easter Egg hunt in the backyard. The perpetual trophy went to the proud winner each year and to this day reflects the names of those winners and participants like an "Easter timeline" for thirty years! Mom always involved herself in her children's endeavors and encouraged us to pursue our interests. She was very involved in the arts and produced three bonafied artists as a result. Over the years, she went to numerous art lectures and openings and was a member of the San Diego Museum of Art, the Mingei Museum, Natural History Museum and the San Diego Zoological Society. For years Mom was heavily involved in the San Diego County Archeological Society where she went out to various dig sites and meetings. In addition she also volunteered with a cultural immersion program (UCSD Visiting Doctors). She would have foreign doctors' wives over to the house to teach conversational English and bake cookies! This included students from Japan, Korea and Italy, who remained friends throughout her life. Our mother has now joined her true love in Heaven. She will not be forgotten and her life will be celebrated by those who loved her. They will always cherish her memory, sense of humor and creativity. They will always cherish the love she imparted on her family and friends. They will always cherish her contributions to countless lives and causes. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 1:30pm at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019