Jaqueline L. Jacquie' Whittaker May 7, 1931 - September 1, 2019 San Diego Jacquie' was born to Terence Emory and Dorothy Margaret Maxwell in San Diego CA. She attended Herbert Hoover High School. She met the "boy across the street" in her early teens, and that is where one of the greatest love stories began. Jacquie married "Coach" Bill Whittaker on February 4th, 1950. They spent 70 years happily dancing through life and had 7 children together. Terri (Pat), Patti (Phil-deceased), Billy (Colette), Judi (Dan), Johnny (Janet), Maura (Drew) and David (Nicole).Her beloved Coach passed away 3-1/2 months ago, and officially it is written that she passed due to complications from Alzheimer's, she truly died from a broken heart. After her Bill passed, she was never the same. She wore that light up the room smile, but her spirit was diminished. Although our sadness is palpable at the loss of such a wonderful Mother, friend, and spirit, we rejoice in the fact that she is once again with her Bill and our Savior. Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved little brother, Bob Maxwell (Kathie), and the love of her life, our Papa. The community and your children thank you Mom for setting the example of how love, friendship, and faith form a faithful person and instilling that in all of us.Cue the music! "Heaven, I'm in Heaven..and were out together dancing cheek to cheek."Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 3585 30th Street, San Diego CA, 92104, at 10: 30 AM, followed by a reception in the parish hall.Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego CA, St William section, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019