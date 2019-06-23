Jaron William Wolf August 8, 1990 - June 16, 2019 San Diego, CA Jaron William Wolf was born August 8, 1990 in San Diego, California. He grew up in the Clairmont area of San Diego attending Whitman and Curie Elementary Schools, Stanley Middle School and graduated from University City High School in 2008. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications at San Diego State University. He worked for Sherwin Williams the past 5 years eventually advancing to assistant manager. Jaron enjoyed traveling, playing sports and fitness. He took part in 4 Spartan Races and became very active in cross fit. Jaron sadly passed away on June 16th at 6:40pm. In his passing he will be continuing life for up to 90 people through Lifesharing. Jaron is survived by his parents Anna and Jerry Wolf, loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many close friends. Celebration of Jaron's Life will be Saturday, June 29th at 1pm at Canyon View Church of Christ, 4292 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 92117. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lifesharing Program, or to Canyon View Church of Christ. (https://www.lifesharing.org/resources/for-everyone/memorial-gifts/) Donations by mail: Gifts c/o Lifesharing, 7436 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego, CA 92108 or Canyon View Church of Christ, 4292 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 92117. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary