Our prayers and love to Anna and Jerry. Jaron was one of a kind. The Medrano family
Jane Medrano
Friend
June 26, 2019
Slick, #8 Your sweet spirit touched us in the past and will continue to live within our hearts now and in the future. Our prayer now is for God's healing light to surround your loving parents. Gilbert and Karen
Gilbert Oropeza
June 24, 2019
Your smile and love of family will live on in our hearts, we will miss you deeply. Rest now dear cousin.
Elena Leach
June 24, 2019
May you find peace on your new journey of human life. You will be greatly missed... xoxo
ralph muscatello
June 24, 2019
Anna and Jerry, There are no words of comfort that I can think of right now, I just hope that, both of you can feel the love that surrounds you in this difficult time. Know that this big family of yours cares and prays for strength for you both.
Love you, Cousin Terry Ann, Angelica, Tony and Jesus.
Terry Ann
June 24, 2019
I will miss you My beautiful Nephew.. You fought so hard and helped so many on the way my young Godson.. I will keep you in my Heart forever... Uncle, Guy
Guy Ledesma
June 23, 2019
Dear Anna & Jerry, My deepest sympathy for the loss of your angel. I pray God gives you the strength to get through this difficult time. You are always in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely, Pam Lesesma & family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.