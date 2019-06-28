One year ago today, Jason succumbed to NED stage 4 colon cancer. He left behind 5 precious children, his parents Mike and Jamie Steele and his siblings, Sarah Steele and Michael Steele and so many others. Preceding him in death was his sister, Christen, grandparents, aunts and an uncle.Born in La Jolla, Jason came home on Mother's Day. He grew up in Encinitas, attended UCLA 1998 B.A. Magna Cum Laude, followed by UCLA School of Law, 2002 J.D.Jason enjoyed his employment at Morgan Lewis until his death on his grandma Jan's birthday. Jason found champions in Dr. Lenz and staff at USC Medical Center for 4 years, 10 months. Such kindness can never be repaid in full.He was surrounded by family and friends from all areas of life, particularly at Friends Church in Yorba Linda. He was loved deeply and will be missed forever.Jason endured adversity through cancer and faced such sadness the last 4 months of life by those he trusted most. He never left his children's sides even while bedridden, he put them first always. An incredibly joyful, funny and kind man, Jason lifted us all up on the most difficult of times. There are no words to convey the sadness his family has felt with this loss. We are so blessed to have been able to share this beautiful life with Jason for 42 years. God is in charge, Jason suffers no more. Well done, sweet son. Jason Michael Steele May 7, 1976 to June 28, 2018 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 28, 2019