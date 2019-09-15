|
|
Jay Bishop Mills February 1, 1933 - September 3, 2019 El Cajon Jay passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at age 86. Jay Bishop Mills was born on February 1, 1933, in San Diego, California to George H. and Flora T. Mills. As a young boy, Jay spent his summers first playing and then working at his uncle's Ranch in Yuma, Az. Jay thought at first, he wanted to be a cattle rancher, but that changed at age 13 when the family moved to Mt. Shasta, CA.Jay met Patricia in 1946, and they graduated from Grammar and High School together and later married in 1953. Patricia helped put Jay through San Jose State before they moved to San Diego County, El Cajon, CA, in 1957 to begin his career in the Insurance Business. Jay bought his first airplane in 1949, then got his pilot's license in 1950. Jay took Patricia for a ride as his first passenger, and she still married him. Randolph was their first child in 1957, then Gregory came along in 1959 and Jayne in 1964. Jay was so proud of Patricia and the family. In 1957 the family joined Central Congregational Church of La Mesa where Jay & Patricia still are members. Jay served the church as their Sunday School Superintendent for several years, while also serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Jay was active in community affairs and was on the Board of Directors for the East County Performing Arts and also served for many years as Vice President of Starlight Theatre. Jay was a member of the Antique Aircraft Association as he owned several airplanes during his 53 years of flying and traveling all over the globe with Patricia. He leaves his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia; 3 children, Randolph, Gregory, and Jayne; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Jay entered the Kingdom of Heaven, where he is still "Flying High"! In lieu of flowers and if anyone wishes to give, please donate to "Sharp Hospice" as they are amazing and in the end, they help our Loved Ones Pass Peacefully. Sharp Hospice Care, Grossmont Hospital Foundation, P O Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91944-0158.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019