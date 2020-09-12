We love and miss you Jay you are in our hearts forever. All our love and prayers to Patti and family. With sympathy Paul, Anastasia Runge & Family
September 17, 2019
Jay you will be truly missed. A man like you, your smile, sense of humor, work ethic and warm heart comes once in a lifetime.
Patrick Heffler
September 16, 2019
Dear Jay,
You were a wonderful friend for many years. We will miss your loyalty, your advice, and your wonderful sense of humor, not to mention the fun times shared aboard J B & WATER. We will always remember you with smiles through the tears.
Alex and Joyce Quartly
September 16, 2019
September 15, 2019
Millie jensen. I will miss him dearly. He was always willing to help everyone that needed him. He was like a brother to me. He was one of the greatest friends I have. Im glad he is out of pain and can now rest.
Mildred Jensen
