|
|
Jay W. Skoglund April 9, 1923 - July 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO Jay was born on April 9, 1923, in Hopkins, Minnesota. He graduated from Hopkins High School in May, 1941. Jay was a good student and an outstanding athlete. He was recognized statewide for his achievements in basketball and was "drafted" for professional basketball.Jay attended Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and entered the U.S. Navy in 1943. After serving in the South Pacific he was discharged and entered Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. Jay married Lorraine Schneider in Hopkins on February 24, 1945.During his less than three years at Gustavus, he was considered the top cager the college ever produced. He won all-state honors as forward for the years 1945-46, 1946-47, and 1947-48. Jay served as Captain of his team the last two years. His scoring was 3rd, 2nd and 1st in the conference during those three years and he set a four-year scoring recorded in three years. Jay was on the golf team for two years. He was listed in Who's Who In American Colleges, was recipient of the Schleuder Award (Athlete/-Scholar) 1948, and served as G Club President. He earned his B.A. degree in May, 1948.Jay taught and coached basketball at Benson, Minnesota High School, 1948-53; West High and Southwest High Schools in Minneapolis, 1953-54. During this time, Jay earned his Master's Degree from Macalester College.In August of 1968, Jay was selected to become a counselor at San Diego Mesa College. He served as Department Chairman of Counseling (1972-74). During those years, Jay served on the Board of the San Diego Personnel and Guidance Association and also President. He is survived by wife, Lorraine, sons, Craig (Pamela), Dennis (Linda). Grandchildren, Michael (Whitney), Sarah (Will), Christian, Nathan (Lisa), Kelly (Eric), Rachel (James), Andrea (Dalton). Great-grandchildren, Luke, Jake, Tyler, Makenna, Olivia, Ella and Owen.Service will be held Saturday August 10, 10am at First Presbyterian Church Chapel. 1740 4th Ave. San Diego.In lieu of flowers send to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019