Jean A. Barnebee

Jean A. Barnebee Obituary
Jean A. Barnebee May 17, 1923 - October 6, 2019 Vista Jean was born May 17, 1923 in Detroit, MI, and passed away on October 6, 2019 in Vista. She is survived by daughter Jill Jorgensen (Butch), son James Barnebee (Cathie) and daughter Janis Steeves (Cliff-deceased), 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center in Vista. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Jean's name. The complete obituary can be seen online at Vista Press.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2019
