So sorry to hear this news. She was a valued member of the Vista Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland and served as president of our club 1979-1980. A life well lived and we will miss her. I personally enjoyed talking to her and my memory is of sitting next to her on a bus to one of our club excursions and she talked about how much she and her husband enjoyed their RV travels. And she was interested in baseball and wanted a copy of the baseball magazine that I used to publish.