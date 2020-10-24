1/
Jean A. Barnebee
1923 - 2019
In memory of Jean A. Barnebee.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gloria McClellan Senior Center
October 28, 2019
Jean at a Soroptimist Christmas party in 2011
Jacqueline Huyck
Acquaintance
October 28, 2019
So sorry to hear this news. She was a valued member of the Vista Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland and served as president of our club 1979-1980. A life well lived and we will miss her. I personally enjoyed talking to her and my memory is of sitting next to her on a bus to one of our club excursions and she talked about how much she and her husband enjoyed their RV travels. And she was interested in baseball and wanted a copy of the baseball magazine that I used to publish.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
