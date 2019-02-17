Home

Jean A. (Coppola) DeAnthony

Jean A. (Coppola) DeAnthony Obituary
Jean, since Jesus called you home after a courageous battle with cancer, not a day goes by that I don't ponder the life and love we had, everywhere I look I am reminded of what used to be.I miss your wonderful smile, beautiful eyes, holding your hand and hugging you and the love and joy you gave to everyone. You were God's gift to me and all who knew you. Your in my prayers. Life is temporary, love is eternal. Missing you.Love, your husband, Richard. Jean A. (Coppola) DeAnthony November 3, 1944 - February 15, 2011
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
