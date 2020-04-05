|
Jean Ann Jankosky Huth April 5, 1929 - March 22, 2020 San Diego Jean Ann (Jankosky) Huth, 90, was born in Natrona, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1929. She peacefully entered Heaven's gates surrounded by her loving family in her home on March 22, 2020.Jean was one of six children and had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Our Mother of Confidence Church in University City, San Diego, CA for 52 years.Jean is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, MSgt John "Jack" M. Huth, USMC, Ret. She was a loving mother to their 9 children, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and a loyal and compassionate friend to those lucky enough to have known her.A talented mother and homemaker, Jean was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends especially on monthly Hitch & Go Club campouts. She loved to sew and create unique and special items for her family. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling for many years in a league where she was the Secretary. She loved attending Padres games and watching baseball, basketball, football, and golf on TV. She loved to play cards and was quick to answer and solve Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune puzzles. She was an Inspector for the voting polls for many years. Jean, "The Wizard," will best be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, warm smile, and her ability to make those around her feel special. The wonderful memories we have of her, and impressions she left in our hearts, will be with us forever.A future funeral service celebrating Jean's life will take place at the OMC church and burial service at Miramar National Cemetery will be announced when they reopen.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020