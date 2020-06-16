Jean Ann Jankosky Huth
Jean Ann Jankosky Huth San Diego The services for Jean Ann Jankosky Huth have now been scheduled.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with a 12:00 p.m. Mass at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church in University City. We welcome your attendance to commemorate her life with family and friends of the Huth family.Following the mass service, Jean will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. during a private family only ceremony. April 5, 1929 - March 22, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
