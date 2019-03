Jean Bowie San Diego Jean Bowie returned to the presence of our Lord shortly after midnight on February 27, 2019. She was 98 years young.She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 74 years, and was married to James Royal Bowie for 50 incredible years.Education was a lifelong passion for Jean. She taught school in a one room school house in Kansas in her twenties. After moving to San Diego she started working for the University of California Extension in La Jolla and eventually became director of Business Administration.She was a dedicated Sister in PEO, an avid participant in the Clipper Club, patron of the YMCA, Musical Merit Foundation, and the Peninsula Shepherd's Center, a reliable volunteer at church and an extraordinary cookie maker. She was generous, practical, quick-witted and funny. Jean is survived by her nephew Ron Bath (Jill), nephew Jim Gordon, niece Gerri Gordon and countless other extended family and friends who will never forget her.Service will be at First Presbyterian Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary