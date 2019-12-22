|
Jean Bryan Feild July 2, 1931 - December 2, 2019 San Diego Jean graduated from Duke University in 1953. She adored Duke basketball! Jean played on the Senior Olympic Basketball team, Splash, and won many medals! She was an avid sports fan and superb athlete.She is survived by her sister, Nancy Bentley, and her 3 children: Cynthia Hamberg, Barry Feild, and Katherine Burchett. She has 5 beautiful grandchildren: Lila Burchett, Melanie Feild, David Samarand, Josyln Feild, and Colin Feild. One great granddaughter, Wynnifer Feild, also survives her.She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019