|
|
Jean C. Leister June 1, 1932 - October 10, 2019 San Diego Jean Leister (nee Carnahan), 87, of San Diego, California, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, after several months of declining health. She was born June 1, 1932, in South Haven, Michigan, to Mavor and Edna Earle "Dixie" Carnahan. Jean spent her formative years in South Haven, where she enjoyed school, Campfire Girls, picking blueberries, and sunny days on the beach of Lake Michigan. During World War II, Jean volunteered with the American Red Cross, and she and her older brother Patrick collected scrap metal and sold war bonds to support the war effort. Jean continued her education at Michigan State College (now University), where she became fully immersed in student life, pledging Gamma Phi Beta and earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Upon graduation, Jean was recognized as one of the top 50 female graduates of her class. While at Michigan State, Jean met the love of her life, Dick, and they married in 1954 as Dick began his career as an officer in the U.S. Army. Jean fully embraced her role as an Army wife during Dick's 25-year career, during which they moved 23 times, raised three children, and established many good, lasting friendships. Dick's retirement from the Army in 1977 brought the family to San Diego for his second career with General Dynamics. Jean and Dick enjoyed their years in San Diego playing golf and bridge, entertaining family and friends, and traveling, all of which continued throughout their retirement. Jean and Dick were blessed to celebrate over 65 years of marriage. During her life, Jean's love of family and friends was abundant. She was a consummate entertainer, cook, creative writer, crossword puzzler, golf tournament organizer, wife, mother, grandmother, and lover of penguins. She is survived by her husband, Dick; children Scott (Anna-Lisa), Jay (Lora), Lyn; grandchildren, Amy and Eric, and step-grandson, Ryan. Jean's light and love will be missed, but she will remain forever in our hearts. A memorial service is being planned by the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019