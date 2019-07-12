Poway= Jean-Claude Demosthenidy was born in Paris, France, in 1947, the only child of Emile and Eliane Demosthenidy. He earned his degree in mechanical engineering from INSA Lyon, one of France's top engineering universities. After obtaining his degree, he moved to the United States in 1977. A pioneer in the field of engineering computer software, his company Interactive Design Systems developed several computer programs used to design and construct countless bridges throughout the world. Though he eventually became a US citizen, Jean-Claude never lost his love for France-its food, its wine, and its football. He is survived and missed by his wife Lynne, their two sons Laurent and Mathieu, two daughters-in-law, Mollye and Gina, and four grandchildren: Eliane, Sybil, Pietra and Wells. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Cancer Research Institute or St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Poway, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 12, 2019