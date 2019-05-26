Jean Cooper Ashour December 29, 1929 - May 16, 2019 San Diego Our beloved mother, Jean Cooper Ashour, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born in Greenville, MI, Jean headed west after high school and enrolled in Arizona State. From there she moved to San Diego State where she received her teaching credential and MA in Educational Administration. Jean had many passions throughout her life, but educating children was her true calling. Her career history involved a number of positions in education, including Asst. Prof. of Education at SDSU, and Curriculum Coordinator, principal, and elementary school teacher in the La Mesa Spring Valley School District. After retirement Jean loved spending time with her children and enjoyed long road trips with her dog, Brady, back to her grandma's cottage on Baldwin Lake in Michigan. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Pirkle, three children, Michael Markland, Melinda (Jack) Swulius, and Nancy Thomas, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jean will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019