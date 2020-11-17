1/1
Jean Eleanor Conant Angus
January 12, 1921 - November 8, 2020
Lakeside
Jean Eleanor Conant Angus, 99, of Lakeside, CA passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1921 to Stanley and Maude Conant in Oceanside, CA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her love for her family and community were displayed throughout her lifetime as a prayer warrior, Director of the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church Preschool and Children's Center, service as a member on many church boards and active participant in multiple community associations.Mrs. Angus was the last remaining family member in her generation, and was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Nick Angus, son, Michael Robert Angus, grandson-in-law, Terry William Bennett, and great-grandson, Brennan Michael Bennett, as well as many additional family members and close friends.Mrs. Angus is survived by her daughter-in-law, Diane Angus of El Cajon, CA, son and daughter-in-law, David and Jan Angus of Rochester, NY, daughter and son-in-Law, Kathryn and Larry Paddock of Bakersfield, CA, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.Private services will be held on Saturday, November 21st.To honor Jean, the family will be hosting a Memorial Food Drive on Sunday, November 22nd from 2 - 4 pm at the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church, to benefit the Lakeside Christian HELPS Center.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
