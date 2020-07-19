1/1
Jean Everett May 7, 1925 - July 13, 2020 San Diego Jean Everett, 95, passed away on July 13, 2020. Jean was born to Edna and Arthur Merrill of Lynn, Massachusetts, on May 7, 1925. After World War II, Jean married Grover P. Everett, a Pharmacist Mate in the USN. They traveled with the military extensively, eventually stationed and settling in San Diego.Sr. Chief Everett died in 1964. Jean chose to remain in San Diego with her children.Jean enjoyed being a mother and a Navy wife. She enjoyed new places and friends, and was active in the Navy Wives Club/Chiefs Wives Club. In San Diego she worked at a number of electronic companies, including Cohu, Cimron, Conic and Wavetek; then at Rohr Industries medical department and finally the University of San Diego, retiring from USD in May of 1989.She is survived by her dear children, Susan Morgan of San Diego, Arthur Everett (Karen) of Westlake Village, and Grover Everett II (Barbara) of Santee, as well as two grandchildren, Amanda Everett, and Grover Everett III, and two great-grandsons, Grover Everett IV, and Gavyn Everett; also, three nieces and one nephew.Jean would appreciate donations in her memory to your favorite charity, or to: SEMPER FI Fund, 825 Collage Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. https://semperfifund.org/donate

