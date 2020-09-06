Jean Lisle

1918 - 2020

La Jolla

On August 31, 2020, Jean Lisle passed away peacefully at her home in La Jolla. She was 102 years old.Born in Marble Rock, Iowa, at the end of WWI, Jean always remembered watching her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother at the polls in 1924. It was the first time women could vote for the president of the United States. When the Great Depression hit, her family moved to Des Moines, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School. Jean attended Iowa State University for two years and then transferred to the University of Minnesota, where she graduated with a B.A. in journalism in 1939. While at the University of Minnesota, Jean pledged to the Chi Omega sorority, cultivating friendships that lasted her lifetime. Returning to Des Moines, her first job out of college was editing magazines for the Locker Publication Company, which targeted the frozen food industry. In 1940, the Chi Omega sorority at Drake University asked Jean to fill in temporarily as house mother. Since she was close in age to the girls, they set her up on a blind date with an older student, Wendell Lisle, who was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Jean and Wendell married on June 20, 1942. A year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Judith Jean.During the summer of 1945, Wendell accepted a teaching job in San Diego. Pregnant with their second child, the doctor agreed that Jean could ride in a car for the four-day journey from Des Moines. On the last day of the trip, Jean began labor. Wendell drove straight to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla. Days before it was declared that World War II had ended, their second daughter, Veeda Jean, was born.The family first lived in Mission Beach, and later bought a house in Pacific Beach. Once both daughters were in school, Jean returned to work. In 1955, she began her career with San Diego County, working as a field assessor.Since Wendell was a teacher, Jean and Wendell devoted their summers to travel. While their daughters were young, they drove cross country to visit relatives in Iowa, Ohio and New England. Their biggest road trip was in 1957, when they drove from San Diego to Circle, Alaska. They discovered their love of international travel in 1970, and spent each consecutive summer visiting such places as Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Kenya, South Africa, India, China, Peru, Europe and Australia. Jean and Wendell joined the Mission Bay Yacht Club in 1957. They learned to sail on Sabots, owning two so they could race against each other. They later upgraded to a Snipe, starting a new fleet to compete with other members. The family moved to Mount Soledad in 1960. The next year, Jean and Wendell helped start the Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church. In 1977, Jean and Wendell bought a 30' Catalina Cruiser they named The Frisky Fox.' Every August they would sail to Catalina. Jean retired in 1981. Her last job for San Diego County was with the Health Department as the Chief Deputy for the department of Birth and Death Certificates.In 1989, with another couple from the Mission Bay Yacht Club, Jean and Wendell embarked upon their biggest sailing adventure, sailing up the coast of California to San Francisco. The highlight of the month-long trip was sailing underneath the Golden Gate Bridge. Jean played the piano throughout her life. She also enjoyed playing bridge every Wednesday at the Mission Bay Yacht Club.When Wendell passed away in 2006, Jean continued to travel with her daughters, revisiting Iowa and Minnesota. She also enjoyed road trips around California to visit family.She is survived by her two daughters, Judy and Veeda Lisle, her granddaughter, Cynthia Kovalesky (Steven), grandson Raymond Swank (Tess), great-grandson Austin Swank, great-granddaughter Vanessa Swank and kid brother' George Reis of Point Loma. A Celebration of Life' service is planned at La Jolla Presbyterian Church after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store