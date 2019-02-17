Jean M. Kelly June 24, 1917 - January 28, 2019 Carlsbad Jean M. Kelly passed away peacefully at her home in La Costa on January 28, 2019, at the age of 101. Born in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, on June 24, 1917, Jean was raised in the Pittsburgh area where she developed an interest in singing and playing musical instruments professionally. She traveled throughout the United States, England, and Europe as an entertainer. She was a member of the Cleveland Federation of Musicians. She married George Filley and they settled in Cleveland, Ohio. Several years after George's death, she married Leo J. Kelly on November 11, 1967, at St. Rose Church, Cleveland, and they moved to Carlsbad, California. We lost our mother when she was quite young, and we were very happy when Jean married our father. They had a wonderful life together for 33 years until Leo's death in 2001. Jean said she was happy to have stepchildren since she did not have any children of her own. Jean volunteered at the Christ Child Society in Cleveland for many years. After moving to California, she played the organ and sang in the choir at St. Elizabeth Seton Church. She was an avid golfer and served on several golf association boards as well as playing on the La Costa Women's Golf Team. She is survived by her stepchildren, Mark (Pat) Kelly, Paul Kelly, Lois (Tom) Ashley, and Dana (Elizabeth) Kelly; grandchildren, Blair (Bob) Kelly, Erinn Kelly, Heather (Nick) Kelly, Brian (Julia) Ashley; and eight great-grandchildren. We are grateful for her wonderful caregivers, the Hospice staff and the amazing Father Brian Kelly who did a fantastic job managing all of Jean's care and caregivers which enabled her to remain in her home which is what she always wanted. Friends are invited to attend Jean's Funeral Mass on February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Carlsbad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jean's name to Outreach For Nazareth Orphanage, 7183 Willet Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011, or make donation online at www.ofno.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary