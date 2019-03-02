Jean Marie Jeanarie' Murton February 15, 1929 - February 25, 2019 Tucson, AZ On the morning of Monday, February 25, 2019 our beloved Jean Marie Murton, who had just celebrated her 90th birthday, passed away peacefully in Tucson Arizona. In the last week of her life she had been surrounded by her husband, David, her daughter, Betsy, son-in-law Gilbert, son, Ian, granddaughter Shelby. Jean was born and raised in Tarrytown, New York. She graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College to fulfill her passion for teaching, as she loved children. She left New York for the beautiful sunshine and ocean spray of San Diego, where she fell in love with not just the city but her husband David. They would find themselves back in San Diego by 1980 and this time stay awhile... 38 years. Jean was a dedicated mother (especially loving her role as Nana) first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, as she traveled the world with her Navy husband. She was involved in everything; Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Dedicated High School Band Mom, Volunteer Helper in her granddaughter's school, active member of AAUW, Sunday School Teacher and a variety of other roles doing for others.She had a wonderful energy and always made people around her feel welcome, accepted and embraced. She made friends easily, and those that knew her loved her. In every interaction she brought sense of fun and camaraderie.Jean was known for her love of the water, particularly the San Diego Bay as seen from a lawn chair on Shelter Island surrounded by her long time friends.She was the loving and devoted mother of Douglas David Murton, Betsy Jean Murton-Mendoza, and Ian Murton. Adored Nana of Shelby Murton and cherished wife of David Blair Murton. And let's not forget: a committed and unwavering San Diego Padres fan.Jean Marie will be laid to rest in the DeSoto Family Plot in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Tarrytown New York. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary