1/1
Jean Marie Will
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Will
December 9, 1930 - August 23, 2020
ESCONDIDO
Jean Marie Will, 89, passed peacefully August 23 at her home with her husband and four children by her side, the day before her sixty-ninth wedding anniversary.An avid classical music lover, she advocated and generously supported many wonderful music performances at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido where she had been an usher for many years. She started "Jean Will Strings" to instruct elementary children to learn violin and enjoy classical music, and founded "Jean Will Presents" to offer grand opera concerts in performance at the Center. She also supported San Diego Opera.Jean said her mother brought her to beautiful classical music and it was a constant theme in her home. An artist and muralist, she loved her homes and frequently redecorated them. She also enjoyed garden design and painting.No services or memorials are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved