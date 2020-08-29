Jean Marie Will

December 9, 1930 - August 23, 2020

ESCONDIDO

Jean Marie Will, 89, passed peacefully August 23 at her home with her husband and four children by her side, the day before her sixty-ninth wedding anniversary.An avid classical music lover, she advocated and generously supported many wonderful music performances at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido where she had been an usher for many years. She started "Jean Will Strings" to instruct elementary children to learn violin and enjoy classical music, and founded "Jean Will Presents" to offer grand opera concerts in performance at the Center. She also supported San Diego Opera.Jean said her mother brought her to beautiful classical music and it was a constant theme in her home. An artist and muralist, she loved her homes and frequently redecorated them. She also enjoyed garden design and painting.No services or memorials are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, would be appreciated.



