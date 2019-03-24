Jean Milam Warden July 7, 1927 - March 17, 2019 Louisville, CO Jean Milam Warden passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at the age of 91, in Louisville, Colorado. A longtime resident of Rancho Santa Fe, California, she moved to Colorado in 2014 to be near her daughter, Carol.Jean was born in Laredo, Texas on July 7, 1927, to Kenneth Milam and Adeline Saunders Milam. She spent many happy times in her youth on her grandparents' ranch in south Texas. After graduating from high school, Jean had a brief modeling career in Washington DC before returning to Texas, where she met Rex Warden, a young Air Force fighter pilot. Jean and Rex were married on August 19, 1947, and were together for sixty-five (65) years until his death in 2012. Jean was a devoted wife and mother. She was adept at moving her household, which she did many times during Rex's career, first in the U.S. Air Force, then as test pilot and finally in the aerospace industry. During their marriage, Jean and Rex travelled frequently, both nationally and internationally. Jean owned and operated an antique business for more than 60 years. She developed a depth of expertise in Early American antiques, and had antique shops in several California cities throughout her lifetime, including Claremont, Fair Oaks, Rancho Santa Fe, and Solana Beach.Jean is survived by two daughters, Kate Savory, Oaxaca, Mexico; and Carol Warden (Karen Bershenyi), Broomfield, Colorado; a grandson, Scott Salzler (Claudia) and three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Mallory, and Evan, Lake Stevens, Washington.A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village Church, P.O. Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary