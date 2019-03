Jean O'Brien Campbell April 30, 1925 - November 23, 2018 Palo Alto Jean O'Brien Campbell was born in Fernie, British Columbia, Canada, to William and Violet (Mingay) Young. Her childhood years were spent in Coutts on the plains of Alberta (where her father was a customs agent), giving her a sense of adventure and a dislike of wind. Her mother's early death forced her and her beloved brother Jack to become self-sufficient and independent. In that spirit, she completed her nursing degree in Toronto and returned to Nelson, B.C., where she married Douglas Campbell. The two started their family of three daughters and moved to Vancouver. Doug's entrepreneurial spirit soon had the family immigrating to California, where Jean's love of family, friends (whom she collected wherever she went), and faith sustained her. Jean's subsequent years were spent sailing the seas with Doug on Alondra and Folly,golfing competitively into her 90s, and baking biscuits at all hours of the night. She took her diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in stride and considered it too to be her "friend." She lived life with grace, humor, and a generous spirit. Jean loved playing bridge, good manners, writing letters, potatoes and her garden. She was witty, hip, opinionated, generous, humble, elegant, and most importantly, kind. Jean died peacefully in her sleep on November 23, 2019, after waking in the middle of the night to enjoy a piece of pumpkin pie. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Doug and her siblings Jack, Jim, and Margaret. She is survived by her three daughters Shelley (John) Bogaert, Lea (Dave) Berry, and Julie (Jeff) Kleck; five grandchildren Sienna, Nik, Kelly, Katrina, and Alaina; and two great-grandchildren Barrett and Hazel. The family appreciates the exceptional support provided by Luisa Hussong over the years, and the staff at White Sands, La Jolla and The Avant in Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theParkinson's Association of San DiegoorPacific Beach Presbyterian Church. Please contact Shelley at [email protected] for details about Jean's celebration of life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary