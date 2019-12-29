|
Jean Sue Endsley Uranga December 8, 1958 - December 14, 2019 Chula Vista Jean, beloved mother, wife, sister, and aunt, passed away after a short illness. She was an SICU Critical Care nurse for over 30 years at the Scripps Mercy Hospital's Hillcrest trauma center. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, to James and Mary Endsley, who pre-deceased her, Jean's Navy family moved to San Diego in 1970. She was very bright, skipping the 8th grade, and graduated from Marian High School in 1976 and from Southwestern College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She was a Life Member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5477. Jean was incredibly kind, loving, always thinking of others, funny, and adored by everyone she knew. She is survived by her son David Forrest Corn III; husband Victor Uranga and his four children; sisters Roseann (David) Shearer, Elaine Sampson, Joyce Huddleston, and Dorothy Endsley; five nephews and nieces, Nathan (Karen) Sampson, Jennifer Myers, Kimberly (Brian) Tokarski, Christopher Horowitz, and Madelyn (Sean) Betzner; and five great-nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020, at 2:00pm at St. Charles Catholic Church, 990 Saturn Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Donations can be made to Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019