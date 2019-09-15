|
|
Jeanene Stephen San Diego Jeanene Stephen (nee Legg) of Beaumont, California, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born in 1942 in Logan, KS. Jeanene Stephen was the daughter of the late Milo Dean Legg and the late Vivian Post Legg. She was homecoming football queen, and her nickname was Queen Jean.She had a big love for poker, enjoyed fun family gatherings, sitting in the garden, fishing, and loved traveling, especially to Mexico and Alaska. Jeanene enjoyed mountain views, loved her pink roses, and always had her fingernails long and painted beautifully in red. She was the proud Mother of two daughters, Stacey Townsend of San Diego, California, and Tamara McDonald of Oceanside, California. To offer your condolences, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. 1942 - 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019