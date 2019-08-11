Home

Jeanette Jones Lozinkski

Jeanette Jones Lozinkski Obituary
Jeanette Jones Lozinkski December 8, 1927 - June 29, 2019 La Mesa June 29, 2019, the fabric of our family's lives unraveled with the passing of our Mom, Jeanette Jones Lozinski. Although Mom spent the majority of her adult years living in La Mesa, CA, she was born on December 8, 1927, in Oklahoma, and was the epitome of a "Southern Lady." Possessing style and grace, she was kind, calm, thoughtful, and genuinely interested in you. Mom's hospitality was unparalleled. Family, friends, and strangers were all welcome to her home with politeness and delicious home cooking. Jeanette converted to Catholicism in 1943, as a surprise to her soon to be husband, and raised all five of her children, Lynn (Mike), Patty, Debbie (Ron), Vicki (Dave) and Tony Jr. (Julie) as Catholics. Jeanette is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her partner of 16 years, Ray Cieslik.Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of (59) years, Tony Lozinski, in 2003, and her grandson, Greg Verdusco in 2012.We will all miss the kindest and wisest woman we have ever known. But, this is not goodbye Mom, the love you gave so freely we feel from the stars... We're smiling back at you until we meet again.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
