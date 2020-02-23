|
Jeanne Yvette Betsy' Hamblin November 9, 1928 - January 26, 2020 San Diego Betsy Hamblin took off on her "Last Flight" on January 26, 2020. A native San Diegan, Betsy was born on November 9, 1928, the second of two daughters of Edgar Eugene Hamblin and Marjory Ione Pickering. While attending Hoover High, Betsy helped write the popular "Teen Talk" column, which appeared in the San Diego Union each Sunday. The column was the brainchild of legendary Society Editor, Eileen Jackson. After graduation from Hoover in 1946, Betsy attended San Diego State College where she joined Kappa Delta Sorority. Her life changed forever when, at 21 years old, she was accepted in United Air Lines' Stewardess School. From her early flights to pre-statehood Hawaii to her last flights to Australia, traveling around the world would become a big part of her life. During her 40-year career with United, she rose to the position of supervisor, later becoming one of UAL's five In-Flight Service Chiefs at LAX. Betsy had many interesting experiences flying with celebrities, especially the Frank Sinatra charters in the 1960s. The Boeing 747 was her favorite aircraft. Away from work, she served as a docent at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Malibu. Following her retirement from United, she moved back to San Diego. She joined the Old Globe Theatre's Globe Guilders and was an active member of "Clipped Wings," the retired United Flight Attendants' organization. A California blonde with big blue eyes & dimples, Betsy was a classy, spunky lady who loved her family & friends. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Hamblin Shewmaker, her niece, Terril Betsy Shewmaker, her nephew, Scott Shewmaker, all of San Diego, and her nephew-in-law, John Blum of Broomfield, CO. She was preceded in death by her niece, Lu Ellen Shewmaker Blum. At her request, no services were held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020