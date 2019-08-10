|
|
Jeff D. Smith September 27, 1977 - May 25, 2019 OCEANSIDE Jeffery David Smith born September 27, 1977 in Payson, Utah at Mountain view hospital. Jeff died May 25, 2019 in Oceanside, California, at his home with his family by his side.He is survived by his wife, Jill, and his daughter, McKenzie, from Oceanside, California, his two sons, Ryan, and Jeffrey from California. His four brothers, Dave Smith from Farmington New Mexico, Mike Smith from Mancos, Colorado, Danny Smith from Cortez, Colorado, and Rick Smith from Tigard, Oregon. His three sisters, Bonnie Chatwin from Sandy, Utah, Linda Cordova from Cortez, Colorado, and Ashlee Astras from Phoenix, Arizona.Jeff was an amazing auto mechanic he loved working on cars, and spending time at the family owned wrecking yard "JRJ Auto Wrecking" in Payson, Utah, and Springville Utah from age 6 to 22.Jeff also loved spending time with his family at the beach and at his favorite amusement parks in California.Jeff is preceded in death by his dad, Jack Orvin Smith, and his mom, Geraldine Vee Smith (Nance).There will be no public funeral services or memorial services provided, the family has chosen to mourn in private, Jeff's wishes are to be cremated and his ashes spread out.Send condolences to Rick Smith, 9068 SW 91st Ave Apt 1, Tigard Oregon 97223 (all correspondence will be forwarded to Jill).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019