Jeffrey Alan Wilson January 18, 1949 - June 14, 2020 San Diego Jeffrey Alan Wilson, born in Long Beach, California, January 18, 1949, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Jeff graduated from The University of Southern California, having spent four years with his brothers in Sigma Chi fraternity. With them, he shared their love of Trojan football and fond memories of escapades that have become embellished in the re-telling over the years. His greatest joy was in spending time with his family and preparing a perfect meal for friends and family. Jeff loved to listen to Frank Sinatra, and these words from My Way, seemed to capture the essence of Jeff Wilson:And now the end is near. And so I face the final curtain. My friend, I'll say it clear I'll state my case of which I'm certain.I've lived a life that's full; I've traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this I did it my way.Regrets, I've had a few. But then again, too few to mention. I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption.I planned each chartered course, each careful step along the by-way. And more, much more than this I did it my wayYes, there were times, I'm sure you knew, when I bit off more than I could chew. But through it all when there was doubt I ate it up and spit it out.I faced it all and I stood tall, and did it my way.I've loved, I've laughed, and cried; I've had my fill, my share of losing. And now, as tears subside I find it all so amusing.To think I did all that. And may I say, not in a shy way. Oh no, oh no, not me I did it my way.For what is a man, what has he got? If not himself then he has naught. To say the things he truly feels, and not the words of one who kneels.The record shows I took the blows and did it my way.Yes, it was my way.My Way Frank SinatraJeff is survived by Christy his wife of 34 years, his daughter Emily Hassig, husband Brett and their daughter Maren Lila; his son Jeffrey and his partner Jane Roberts; sister Joan Dym and nephews Matt Anderson (Cindy) and Ryan Anderson (Dina); brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill Pharr and Becky Ringhouse and their children Russell and Courtney, and his cherished kidney donor Karny Stefan.In honor and celebration of the life of Jeff Wilson, please take a few moments to express your love and gratitude to those in your life who mean the most to you these words can never be shared too often.Private memorial services will be held at a later date.



